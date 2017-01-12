Man suspected of robbery hides in cow manure-filled corral

A man accused of attempted armed robbery was found hiding from authorities in a corral full of cow manure.

KSL-TV reports that Lt. Bill Wright with the Payson Police Department says the man and a woman allegedly tried to rob a Payson subway from the drive-through window on Tuesday.

Wright says employees refused to comply and the suspects drove south on Interstate-15 toward Mona. Officers located the suspects’ vehicle and the individuals pulled over near a farm and tried to run from police.

The woman surrendered to police but the man ran and hid. He was found in a corral full of manure.

___

Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/

]]>