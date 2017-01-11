Salt Lake City airport serves record number of passengers

Salt Lake City International Airport has set a new record after welcoming more than 23 million passengers during a one-year period.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the passenger totals for the 12-month period ending November 2016 represented a more than 4 percent increase from the previous such year.

The vast majority of the 23 million passengers were traveling to other parts of the U.S., but the airport still saw a 35 percent increase in international travelers.

The growth comes as the Salt Lake City airport is undergoing a nearly $3 billion reconstruction project to replace terminals and concourses. The airport announced in November it expected to exceed project costs by $350 million. The first phase of the reconstruction should be complete by 2020.

