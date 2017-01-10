Storm Continues to Hammer East Idaho

East Idaho is under just about every winter weather warning imaginable. The National Weather Service says the winter storm hammering the region will continue until at least Thursday morning. Difficult driving conditions and flooding are expected this week, and area law enforcement officials are reminding drivers to please slow down and be cautious on the roads. Idaho State Police Sgt. Chris Bake told the Idaho State Journal road conditions will likely become worse over the next couple of days, and he encourages people to stay home if possible when road conditions are bad.

School closures for Tuesday, January 10th.

Bear Lake County School District 33

North Gem School District #149

Snake River School District #52

Firth School District #59

Blackfoot School District #55

Blackfoot Charter

Bingham Academy

Lillian Vallely Schools

The American Falls School District #381 has announced that pre-school and kindergarten classes at the Hillcrest Elementary School will be canceled Tuesday due to frozen and broken pipes. At this time, all other classes and schools will be open in the district on Tuesday.

List courtesy of Local News 8.