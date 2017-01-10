Preston police investigate bank robbery

The Preston Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank.

According to police, the robbery happened Monday afternoon.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time. We are working to get more information and will continue to post updates as we receive them.

This marks the tenth burglary or robbery in Preston since early October. In early October, five businesses were burglarized overnight. Then in late November, three more businesses were hit. And again in late December, another two businesses were burglarized, as well as a car stolen.

Anyone with any information that could help with any of these burglaries, contact the Preston Police Department at 208-852-2433.

