Kelly Canyon Ski Resort celebrates 60th season with new features, events

Dozens of people packed Kelly Canyon Ski Resort Saturday to celebrate its 60th season.

The locally owned ski resort was founded in 1957. To mark the celebratory season, co-owner David Stoddard says the resort has some awesome events planned; among them “Light the Night” scheduled for Saturday evening.

Stoddard says glow sticks will be handed out by chair lift employees as skiers and snowboarders take their seat on the lifts.

Saturday also marked the first day of Saturday Ski School for youngsters, known as Kelly’s Kids. Ski school is held every Saturday in January. Enrollment is still open for the final three Saturday lessons. You can find information on sign ups by clicking here.

Kelly Canyon is also offering some new features to mark its 60th season. New in 2017 is something the resort is calling “Shred the Mountain”. It is designed for those who prefer snowshoeing, fat biking or cross country skiing. It’s 12 miles of trails designed to be explored by those who enjoy the alternative activities.

“The idea is that those trails can be accessed either starting here at the lodge and moving up the mountain or they can actually take their bike or skis up Lift 4 and hit some of those trails from the top,” Stoddard said.

Kelly Canyon also remodeled the lodge for its 60th season. The resort is open until 9:30 p.m. every day except Sunday.

