AMBER Alert issued for missing children believed to be traveling through Wyoming

The state of Wyoming has issued an AMBER Alert for two young children police in Iowa say were taken by their non-custodial parent.

The children, Morgan and Landon Griffin, were last seen with their mother, Mary Andrea Purcell, on Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa, according to the alert, which was issued early Saturday morning.

They are believed to be traveling to Oregon and could be coming through Wyoming.

Purcell is thought to be driving a gold or brown 2003 Chevrolet Suburban with Iowa license plate CRY 371.

Anyone with information or sees the children are asked to call 911.

