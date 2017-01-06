Weston Woman claims national “Extreme Huntress” title

After months of hard work, Lindsay Christensen has claimed the national “Extreme Huntress” title for 2017.

The winner was announced Friday at an awards ceremony in Dallas, Texas.

Christensen is from Weston and has always had a passion for hunting. She said she decided to do the competition to encourage women in the sport of hunting and to promote her passion. She said she hunts for food, not just recreation.

Christensen has been working since May to make the top six women to compete on the “Extreme Huntress” show. After making the top six and competing in August, Christensen had to come back and earn public votes.

The final results were based on judges scores and a total number of votes. The judges scores and skills scores from the competition made up 80 percent and public voting each month made up the remaining 20 percent. Christensen won the most votes every single month of voting from August through December. She had a total of 3,293 votes. The next closest competitor to her received 1,747 votes.

Christensen’s usual weapon of choice is a bow, but she said for the show she had to learn to use different weapons and hunting methods.

She said she loved her journey on the show and she made several new friends. She said she most enjoyed meeting other women who share her same passion.

