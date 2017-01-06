Lawmakers to again consider bill banning wildlife feeding

The Wyoming Legislature will once again consider a bill that would allow counties to ban people from feeding big and trophy game animals to keep them from gathering in urban areas.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Rep. Andy Schwartz, a Jackson Democrat, is sponsoring this year’s House Bill 69, which would allow counties to have more control over if they want to pass the bans.

Schwartz says that when he was a Teton County commissioner he had to ban the feeding of wildlife through a zoning ordinance, since the county could not legally prohibit the practice outright. He says that situation was not ideal for enforcement.

Last year, lawmakers considered a similar measure, but the legislation was defeated on introduction.

