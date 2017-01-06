Another day of widespread east Idaho school closures

The bitter cold has prompted local school administrators to cancel classes for Friday, January 6th.

Here’s the list:

School District Closures

American Falls School District

Blackfoot School District

Aberdeen School District

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District

Sho-Ban School District

Madison School District

West Jefferson School District

Sugar-Salem School District

Jefferson Joint 251

Bonneville School District 93

Idaho Falls School District 91

Ririe School District 252

Shelley Joint School District 60

Teton School District 401, Driggs

Individual School Closures

Lilian Vallely Charter School

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy

Holy Spirit Catholic School

White Pine Charter School

Gem Prep: Pocatello Charter School

Taylor’s Crossing Charter School

Monticello Montessori Charter School

Pocatello Community Charter School

Holy Rosary Catholic School, Idaho Falls

Snake River Montessori School

Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls

Lighthouse Montessori in Idaho Falls

American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls

Watersprings Schools in Idaho Falls

The Learning Academy in Driggs