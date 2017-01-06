Another day of widespread east Idaho school closures

The bitter cold has prompted local school administrators to cancel classes for Friday, January 6th.
Here’s the list:
School District Closures
American Falls School District
Blackfoot School District
Aberdeen School District
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District
Sho-Ban School District
Madison School District
West Jefferson School District
Sugar-Salem School District
Jefferson Joint 251
Bonneville School District 93
Idaho Falls School District 91
Ririe School District 252
Shelley Joint School District 60
Teton School District 401, Driggs
Individual School Closures
Lilian Vallely Charter School
Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy
Holy Spirit Catholic School
White Pine Charter School
Gem Prep: Pocatello Charter School
Taylor’s Crossing Charter School
Monticello Montessori Charter School
Pocatello Community Charter School
Holy Rosary Catholic School, Idaho Falls
Snake River Montessori School
Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls
Lighthouse Montessori in Idaho Falls
American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls
Watersprings Schools in Idaho Falls
The Learning Academy in Driggs