Man faces charges for beating debtor, leaving him naked

An Ada County magistrate judge has found probable cause to prosecute a Boise man who is accused of abducting a man who owed him money, beating him and leaving him on the side of the road in freezing temperatures wearing nothing but socks.

The Idaho Statesman reports that Magistrate James Cawthon found probable cause to prosecute 46-year-old Clifford Cole for aggravated battery, robbery and first-degree kidnapping and scheduled Cole to appear of arraignment on Jan. 23.

Cole is accused of abducting a 29-year-old victim over a $155 drug debt on Dec. 16, beating the man with a handgun and leaving the victim naked in the cold.

Cole is being held in the Ada County Jail on $500,000 bail.

