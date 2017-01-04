Boy, 9, shot in Utah drive-by out of intensive care

Utah police say a 9-year-old boy shot in the head in a drive-by shooting has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen said Wednesday that the full extent of the child’s injures is still unclear, but he was alert and talking when he went into surgery.

Police say the boy was sitting in the backseat of a car in Kearns with other children on Dec. 28 when a passing car fired a shot toward the vehicle. It went through the windshield and hit the boy in head.

No other children were injured.

Hansen says police believe the shooting may be gang-related and someone else was the target.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man and are still searching for at least one other suspect.

