Opening Day: New Congress begins with photo ops, votes – and more Pelosi drama

A few days before the November election, many political analysts argued that the opening moments of the 115th Congress could hold intrigue for House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. Ryan openly scrapped with GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump during the campaign. Democrats were expected to pick up 12-18 House seats. A few Trump loyalists weren’t happy with Ryan. And then there was the often antagonistic conservative House Freedom Caucus, a band of conservatives who oppose just about everything propounded by the House GOP leadership.