North Idaho food banks see fewer donations during holidays

A northern Idaho food bank is hungry for donations after it saw fewer donations over the holiday season.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that Lewiston’s Community Action Partnership Food Bank hasn’t calculated totals for 2016, but Director Connie Granbois says donations were down a bit through December.

She says food drives that traditionally bring in many donations either weren’t as successful as expected or didn’t happen.

Community Action Partnership isn’t the only bank that saw less generosity this season. Asotin County Food Ban Director Joanne Huntley says need is up and donations are down.

However, Manager Chico McKinney says the Idaho Foodbank’s north central Idaho branch took in more donations than usual last year. That could mean more for Granbois’ organization, since the Idaho Foodbank helps supply area distribution sites.

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com

