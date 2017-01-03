Bill to drop Utah BAC to .05 would be strictest among states

A state lawmaker wants to make Utah’s DUI threshold the strictest in the nation by lowering the blood-alcohol content limit to .05 percent.

Though state numbers show alcohol-related driving deaths and DUI arrests are down in Utah, Rep. Norman Thurston says there’s more to be done.

The Provo Republican plans to introduce the legislation when Utah’s lawmakers return for their annual session later this month.

If it passes, it would give Utah the strictest BAC limits in the nation. The BAC for most drivers is .08 in all states, but the limits vary for commercial drivers or drivers who’ve had a past DUI conviction.

]]>