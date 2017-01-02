Suspect in Ft. Hall homicide investigation released from custody

The suspect in the shooting death of a man on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation has been released from custody, according to Fort Hall Police Chief Pat Teton.

In an email to KIFI/KIDK, Teton said officers were called to the home of Heath Dixey on West Cemetery Road around 2:20 Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found Dixey with a gunshot wound.

According to Teton, the suspect has “been fully cooperative and was in custody but has since been released due to lack of probable cause for an arrest.”

Teton said the cause is being investigated as a homicide but it is “too soon to determine if it was an actual homicide or it was in self-defense.”

The Pocatello office of the FBI along with the Fort Hall Police Department are working on the case together, according to FBI spokeswoman Sandra Baker. Baker told KIFI/KIDK that no new information will be released at this time and Fort Hall police are referring all media inquiries to the FBI.

