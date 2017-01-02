Lawmaker proposes immunity for people reporting overdoses

Wyoming residents calling to report drug overdoses could be protected from criminal charges under a proposed bill by a Laramie lawmaker.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Rep. Charles Pelkey, a Democrat, is sponsoring a bill that would give people immunity from prosecution of drug possession charges if they or a friend overdoses.

Pelkey says the bill is necessary, as more Wyoming residents are using opioids. He says the bill would grant very limited immunity to protect people who witness an overdose. It would not protect callers from intent to distribute charges.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health Vital Statistics Services, 360 people died from drug overdoses in the state in 2014.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com

