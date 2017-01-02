FBI Investigating Ft. Hall homicide

The Pocatello office of the FBI is investigating a homicide on the Ft. Hall Indian Reservation.

According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe Spokeswoman, Randy’L Teton, the case was handed over to the FBI Sunday evening. Teton could not provide KIFI/KIDK with any more details about the case.

Several people who called the KIFI/KIDK newsroom said several officers from the Ft. Hall Police Department were at a home on West Cemetery Street between Philbin & Rio Vista Roads.

Calls to the Pocatello office of the FBI were not returned. Refresh this story for updates as they become available.

