Boise police officer paralyzed after November shooting

A Boise police officer seriously injured in a shooting in November while searching for a suspect is paralyzed from the waist down.

Cpl. Kevin Holtry in a video released Monday also says his left leg was amputated above the knee.

On Thursday he’ll fly to Craig Hospital near Denver. The hospital specializes in spinal cord injuries. Holtry has been receiving treatment at Saint Alphonsus in Boise since the shooting Nov. 11.

The 17-year veteran, another Boise police officer and a police dog were shot while searching for 33-year-old parolee Marco Romero.

Romero died in the shootout.

Cpl. Chris Davis was injured but has returned to duty.

Police K-9 Jardo died several days after being shot.

The Garden City Police Department is investigating the shooting.

