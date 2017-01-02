2 suspects stabbed during home invasion in Salt Lake County

Authorities say two men have been hospitalized with stab wounds after breaking into the Midvale-area apartment of one of their ex-girlfriends.

Unified police Det. Ken Hansen says the men had forced themselves into the apartment Sunday after the occupants of the residence, a 24-year-old woman and her 26-year-old male friend refused to let them inside.

Hansen says the woman’s friend had armed himself with a knife and stabbed the intruders after they began beating him.

The two burglary suspects, ages 36 and 38, fled the scene and went to a hospital.

One suspect was treated for minor injuries and booked into the Salt Lake County jail. Police say they’re still working to identify the other suspect, who was hospitalized in serious condition.

