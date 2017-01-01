FBI investigates homicide on Fort Hall Indian Reservation

The Pocatello office of the FBI is investigating a homicide on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.

According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe Spokeswoman, Randy’L Teton, the case was handed over to the FBI Sunday evening. Teton could not provide KIFI/KIDK with any more details about the case.

Several people who called the KIFI/KIDK newsroom said officers from the Fort Hall Police Department were at a home on West Cemetery Street between Philbin and Rio Vista Roads.

Calls to the Pocatello office of the FBI were not returned. Refresh this story for updates as they become available.

