University of Utah police: 2 dead in parking lot shooting

University of Utah police say a married couple is dead following a suspected murder-suicide shooting in a parking lot.

Police chief Dale Brophy says that the man allegedly shot his wife late Thursday afternoon before turning the gun on himself.

He identified the dead as 25-year-old Richard Peralta and 23-year-old Katherine Peralta.

Media reports say the woman was found dead outside ARUP Laboratories at the University of Utah Research Park, while the man died after being rushed to a hospital.

Brophy says the woman worked at ARUP and appears that her husband came there to confront her.

Authorities are trying to determine an exact motive.

Multiple buildings at the Research Park were locked down for less than an hour.

University spokeswoman Maria O’Mara says there was no ongoing threat.

