Sheriff calls for probe into Canyon County Commission

The Canyon County sheriff is planning to ask the Attorney General’s Office to investigate county commissioners for willful neglect of duty following a string of escapes from a jail tent facility.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that Sheriff Kieran Donahue announced Thursday that he plans to send a letter suggesting the lack of safeguards at the tent facility to prevent escape are a result of inaction by the county commission.

Donahue says he has talked to commissioners and he believes their responses indicate they know a problem exists but that they are choosing to do nothing about it.

Commissioner Steve Rule said Thursday that he could not comment on the pending legal action.

An inmate broke out Wednesday from the tent facility, marking the sixth breakout attempt this year.

Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com

