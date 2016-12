According to several reports from news outlets in Utah, longtime BYU football coach LaVell Edwards has died at 86.

Edwards was head coach at Brigham Young University from 1972 to 2000 and led the Cougars to 27-straight non-losing seasons, 22 bowl appearances and 20 league titles.

News outlets in Utah have not listed a cause of death for Edwards. We’ll update the story as more information becomes available.

