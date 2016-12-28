Mom says she ate twigs, snow to survive 26-mile hike in snow

A Pennsylvania woman who walked 26 miles through the snowy Arizona backcountry for help after her family’s car got stuck says she survived by eating twigs and snow and a desire to rescue her stranded husband and 10-year-old son.

Karen Klein told NBC News and ABC’s “Good Morning America” this week that to keep going, she told herself that this wasn’t how she was supposed to die.

The family was on its way to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon last week when their car got stuck on snowy roads. She hiked to find help but got lost.

Her husband went about 10 miles in the opposite direction the next day to get cellphone service to call rescuers. They found the 47-year-old mother curled up in a cabin on Christmas Eve.

