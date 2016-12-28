1 arrested, 1 sought in teen killing near Salt Lake City park

Salt Lake City police have arrested one armed suspect and are searching for another in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager who was riding in the same car with them.

Police found the victim in the car with gunshot wounds near Liberty Park on Tuesday. He’s been identified as 19-year-old Sebastian Salgado.

Witnesses told police that two men fled the area on foot after shots were fired about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Desert News reports an 18-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday night for investigation into his role in the death. He was identified as 18-year-old Romeo Alyss Alvarez

Authorities with police dogs continued to search area neighborhoods for the other suspect. He’s described as a black man, 19 or 20-years old, about 5-foot-11 and 120 pounds. He may be wearing a red shirt.

