1 arrested, 1 sought in teen killing near Salt Lake City park

December 28, 2016 KID News Regional News

Salt Lake City police have arrested one armed suspect and are searching for another in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager who was riding in the same car with them.

Police found the victim in the car with gunshot wounds near Liberty Park on Tuesday. He’s been identified as 19-year-old Sebastian Salgado.

Witnesses told police that two men fled the area on foot after shots were fired about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Desert News reports an 18-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday night for investigation into his role in the death. He was identified as 18-year-old Romeo Alyss Alvarez

Authorities with police dogs continued to search area neighborhoods for the other suspect. He’s described as a black man, 19 or 20-years old, about 5-foot-11 and 120 pounds. He may be wearing a red shirt.

