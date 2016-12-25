Winter storm shuts down interstate; blizzard warning issued

A winter storm as paralyzed much of Eastern Idaho. A blizzard warning has been issued for Malad, Oakley, Rockland and Malta. All of Oneida County and most of Cassia and Power counties are also included.

Interstate 84 from Interstate 86 to the Utah border is shut down because of the blizzard.

The city of Idaho Falls enacted parking restrictions Christmas morning. Residents are required to remove all vehicles from city streets. The parking restrictions are in place indefinitely, according to city spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

A city of Idaho Falls snow plow was involved in an accident with a passenger car near Elva and Yellowstone around noon Sunday. No one was hurt in the accident.

The National Weather Service said 2 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Winds over 50 mph are creating “extremely dangerous” conditions.

Idaho State Police say they are responding to several slide-offs and accidents and are encouraging everyone to stay home and only leave their house if it is an emergency.

