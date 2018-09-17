200 firefighters respond to multi-car blaze inside New York City mall parking garage

At least 17 people, mostly firefighters, were reportedly injured Monday after multiple vehicles caught on fire inside a mall parking garage in New York City, sending plumes of black smoke into the air.

At least 15 firefighters and two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries, the New York City Fire Department said.

The massive fire was reported at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn just before 9 a.m. The blaze on the second floor of the parking garage quickly escalated, with more than 200 firefighters responding to the scene within an hour.

“Kings Plaza currently closed. Multiple cars on fire in garage and smoke conditions. FDNY on scene. Avoid area,” a spokesperson for the shopping center tweeted.

Photos and videos from people nearby showed thick black smoke overwhelming the area.

Officials told Fox News that fire marshals will be investigating the blaze once it’s under control.