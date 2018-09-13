2 years after disastrous flood, Florence scares small town

FILE-In this Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, a home sits in flood waters in Nichols, S.C. The residents of a tiny town in South Carolina who rebuilt after an inland flood from a hurricane destroyed 90 percent of the homes two years ago are uneasy as forecasters warn inland flooding from Hurricane Florence's rain could be one of the most dangerous and devastating parts of the storm. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

NICHOLS, S.C. –  Few places in South Carolina are more worried about the possibility of disastrous inland flooding from Hurricane Florence’s heavy rain than the town of Nichols.

When Hurricane Matthew dumped a foot (30 centimeters) of rain on the area two years ago, the town 40 miles (65 kilometers) inland from the coast lost almost 90 percent of its 261 homes.

Forecasters say Florence could bring more than 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain to Nichols and the surrounding area, touching off severe flash-flooding.

Nichols Mayor Lawson Battle says his town is better prepared this time, but he strongly recommended everyone get out because he can’t guarantee it won’t flood.