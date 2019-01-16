2 women at recovery house charged with lacing manager’s food with heroin

Two Michigan women were arrested Sunday for allegedly poisoning a recovery house manager’s macaroni and cheese by lacing it with heroin, police said.

Port Huron police said the 38-year-old manager heard rumors she had been poisoned by two of her co-workers – Shanna Marie Kota, 40, and Sarah Elaine Prange, 22 – because they did not want to work at the recovery house anymore, WDIV reported.

All three women worked and lived at the recovery home.

The woman told police she thought her meal on Friday tasted funny and threw it away. She was later treated at McLaren Port Huron Hospital, authorities said.

Investigators found evidence the woman had been poisoned, and Kota and Prange were taken into custody. They were being held at the St. Clair County Intervention Center on $100,000 bail.