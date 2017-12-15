A man who survived two terror attacks has a message for the assailants: I forgive you.

Mason Wells was a short distance from one of the two bombs that exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013, killing three spectators and wounding 260 others.

Three years later, Wells was wounded when a bomb exploded at the airport in Brussels.

On Friday, the 20-year-old missionary from Sandy, Utah, released a video addressing the attackers. In the clip, Wells says: “What you did was evil. You killed innocent people and you ended meaningful lives.”

But he adds: “I have chosen to forgive you.”

Wells says he’s chosen not to live in fear “and I’ve chosen to make every single day another day to be grateful for.”