2 Texas police officers killed in line of duty; suspect dead, chief says

Two Texas police officers were killed in the line of duty on Saturday after they were reportedly ambushed while responding to a call, according to McCallen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

“We have lost two brave public servants who sought only to keep peace in our City,” Rodriguez said via text message Saturday, according to The Monitor.

Officers Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez were identified as the officers who were killed.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott addressed the news via Twitter on Saturday evening and praised the self-sacrifice of the two men.

“Two of our finest were killed in the line of duty while working to protect residents in their community,” he wrote. “I’ve spoken with McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and offered the full support of the State of Texas. We unite to #BackTheBlue.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.