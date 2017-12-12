2 teenage girl suicide bombers kill 4 in Nigeria’s north

A Nigerian official says two teenage girl suicide bombers attacked the town of Gwoza, in the country’s north, killing at least four people.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, spokesman for the Military Command and Control Center in Maiduguri, said Tuesday that the attack was carried out Monday evening. He said local defense forces spotted the girls and shot one, detonating her vest and killing only her. He said the other girl managed to infiltrate the crowded residential area in Borno state and detonated herself, killing four others.

He said several people injured have been taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The military command in Maiduguri also said two soldiers were killed Sunday after their vehicle hit a homemade explosive planted by Boko Haram insurgents along the Maiduguri-Damboa highway.