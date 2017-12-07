2 students killed, gunman deceased after shooting at New Mexico high school, police say

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said there was an active shooter at Aztec High School in New Mexico. (Google Earth)

Two students were killed when a gunman opened fire at a northern New Mexico high school Thursday morning, law enforcement officials said.

A spokesman for the New Mexico State Police told Fox News the suspected gunman was also killed. It’s unclear how the gunman died.

Law enforcement said Aztec High School, which is located in the Four Corners region and near the Navajo Nation, has been evacuated after it went into lockdown.

A law enforcement official and a Navajo Nation spokesman said more than a dozen were injured, however it was unclear how they were injured.

“It’s tragic when our children are harmed in violent ways especially on school campuses. We express our condolences to those families who have been harmed,” Russell Begaye, president of the Navajo Nation, said in a press release.

No additional information was provided on the condition of those who were injured, KOB reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting happened inside the school or who was suspected of firing the shots.

Authorities said they cleared the buildings at the school and students were boarding buses to another location where they could be reunited with their parents.

On Facebook, law enforcement officials asked people to “avoid the area” while authorities secured the scene.

“Aztec High School is locked down and being evacuated. Please avoid the area. Parents can stage at 516 and Mesa Verde near the church to pick up their kids. We will update this as we learn more,” the post said.

Farmington Municipal Schools wrote on Facebook that all schools in the district went into preventive lockdown due to the incident.

“We have no reason to think there is any threat in Farmington at this time, but we are taking this advance action in order to secure all of our schools. Your students’ safety is our primary concern,” the statement said.

In nearby Bloomfield, police said local schools were also on lockdown as a precaution.

Federal agents and state police are investigating.

Fox News’ Ray Bogan and the Associated Press contributed to this report.