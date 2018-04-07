2 soldiers killed in helicopter crash at Fort Campbell

Two soldiers were killed when their helicopter crashed during a training exercise at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, officials said Saturday.

The soldiers were members of the 101st Airborne Division. The crash happened Friday night and involved an AH-64E Apache helicopter.

The names of the deceased will not be released until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification is complete, officials said.

The crew was conducting routine training at the time of the accident. There were no other casualties. Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services members responded to the crash scene.

“This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne,” said Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Families during this difficult time.”

The cause of the accident was being investigated.

Fox News reported Friday that three other U.S. military aircraft crashed this week, leaving five service members dead and prompting worries on Capitol Hill that the military’s worn-out air fleet may not be getting the funding it needs.