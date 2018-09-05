2 Russian nationals ID'd as suspects in Novichok poisonings: report

Authorities have reportedly identified two suspects in the Novichok poisonings of a former Russian spy and his daughter earlier this year.

British prosecutors have enough evidence to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov — both Russian nationals — in relation to the poisonings, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a public bench in the city of Salisbury on March 4, and spent weeks in critical condition. Officials suspect the father and daughter were poisoned with novichok, a Soviet-engineered nerve agent.

Yulia, 33, recovered more quickly and was discharged in April. Her father released from the hospital in May.The police officer who came to their assistance has also been released.

The Skripals have been taken to an undisclosed location for their safety.

Sergei Skripal served with Russia’s military intelligence agency, often known by its Russian-language acronym GRU, and retired in 1999. He then worked at the Foreign Ministry until 2003, and later became involved in business.

Skripal was arrested in 2004 in Moscow and later confessed to having been recruited by British intelligence in 1995. He also said at the time that he provided information about GRU agents in Europe, receiving over $100,000 in return.

In 2006, Skripal was convicted on charges of spying for Britain and sentenced to 13 years. However, he later was pardoned and released from custody in July 2010 as part of a U.S.-Russian spy swap, which followed the exposure of a ring of Russian sleeper agents in the U.S.

He had been living quietly in the cathedral city of Salisbury, 90 miles southwest of London, when he was struck down.

Britain blamed Russia for the attack while Moscow denied all allegations. In response, more than two dozen Western allies, including the U.S., ordered out over 150 Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity. In response, Russia ordered out 60 U.S. diplomats and closed the consulate in St. Petersburg in a tit-for-tat response.

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.