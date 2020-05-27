2 Russian fighter jets buzz US spy plane over Mediterranean

Two Russian fighter jets “flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner” while intercepting a U.S. spy plane on Tuesday over the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday, the U.S. Navy said in a statement.

The encounter marks the third time in two months that Russian pilots buzzed U.S. aircraft.

“While the Russian aircraft was operating in international airspace, this interaction was irresponsible,” the statement said. “We expect them to operate within international standards set to ensure safety.”

The incident on Tuesday involved two Russian Su-35 fighters and a P-8A. The fighter jets took “close station of the spy plane, the statement said. On Tuesday, the U.S. accused Russia of sending fighter jets to Libya in support of Russian mercenaries helping a renegade force against U.N.-backed forces in Tripoli.

The Russians support Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s army there.

