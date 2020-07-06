2 planes collide over Lake Coeur d’Alene, 8 feared dead

Two planes collided over Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho on Sunday and crashed into the water below, authorities said.

The two planes were carrying eight passengers, according to early reports. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said the planes have been located by its sonar team and two bodies were pulled from the water.

“At this time it is believed there are no survivors,” a statement said.

Several agencies responded to the crash that occurred at around 2:20 p.m. local time. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the two planes collide near Powderhorn Bay. National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will respond to investigate the accident, a sheriff’s statement said. The planes are in 127 feet of water.

The Spokesman-Review reported that the sheriff’s office does not have the equipment needed to reach the planes, and will likely have to hire a commercial diving group.

John Cowles, who was on the lake at the time of the crash, told the paper that he saw what he described as an “engine explosion” on a seaplane and one of the plane’s wings separated. He told the paper that the plane was flying at about 200 feet.