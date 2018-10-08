2 people missing, another overdue

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) – Two people are missing and a third is considered overdue in separate incidents in Idaho’s largest county.



The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says 76-year-old Connie Johnson, a Nez Perce resident who was working as the cook at a hunting camp in the Fog Mountain area, was reported missing on Friday.



A 27-year-old Maryland man, Terrence Woods, was also reported missing on Friday after he became separated from the film crew he was working with. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says Woods was last seen near the Penman Mine in the Orogrande area.



Searchers with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Fish and Game, the Clearwater County Dog Team, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Air Force and Back County Rescue Helicopter are assisting in the searches.



The sheriff’s office is also looking for information on a Jose Mendez-Morales, a 42-year-old Tacoma, Washington resident who was traveling to Elk City, Idaho. Officials say no one has heard from him since Sept. 25.