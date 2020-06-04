2 NYPD officers shot, another stabbed during post-curfew confrontation, unclear if related to Floyd protests

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

New York City on edge: 2 NYPD officers shot, another stabbed during post-curfew confrontation

Two New York City police officers were shot and another was stabbed in Brooklyn on Wednesday night during a post-curfew confrontation with a knife-wielding suspect, police said, according to multiple reports. It was not immediately clear if the incident was related to the unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Police said one officer was shot in an arm and the other struck in a hand by gunfire. They were rushed to Kings County Hospital and were expected to survive, according to the New York Post. The suspect was taken into custody after he was shot several times by the officers, police said.

The shooting happened in Brooklyn nearly four hours after an 8 p.m. curfew that was implemented to quell continued unrest over death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody May 25 after a white officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes in a moment caught on cellphone video.

It started after a suspect approached an officer around 11:45 p.m. and stabbed him in the neck, a police source told the New York Post.

The officer and the suspect fought for the weapon, which caused gunfire to strike the two other officers. The suspect was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to The Post.

News of the incident only heightened tensions in a city already on edge from several days of violence and looting since Floyd’s death sparked protests, riots and looting nationwide. Police were out in droves in cities across the country Wednesday night to enforce curfews that were seen as helping reduce late-night rioting, and officials were hoping for a calmer night amid the ongoing unrest. Click here for more on our top story.

Obama urges Floyd protesters to use anger to enact change and ‘make people in power uncomfortable’

Former President Barack Obama, in a virtual town hall hosted by his foundation Wednesday, called on demonstrators to channel their anger over George Floyd’s death into an opportunity for pressure leaders into making real policy changes and compared current protests to the unrest of the 1960s.

The town hall was hosted by the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, which supports young men of color. During the event, Obama said he rejected a debate that emerged in “a little bit of chatter on the internet” about “voting versus protests, politics and participation versus civil disobedience and direct action.”

“This is not an either-or. This is a both,” he said. “And to bring about real change, we both have to highlight a problem and make people in power uncomfortable, but we also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that could be implemented and monitored and make sure we’re following up on.”

Obama also urged “every mayor in the country to review your use of force policies” with their communities and “commit to report on planned reforms” before prioritizing their implementation.

Trump fires back after Mattis condemns his ‘mockery’ of Constitution: ‘Glad he is gone!’

James Mattis, who served as President Trump’s first defense secretary, excoriated the president in a statement to The Atlantic published on Wednesday — urging Americans to “reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution.”

Trump issued his own blistering condemnation on Twitter late Wednesday, pointing out that then-President Obama removed Mattis as head of U.S. Central Command in 2013.

“Probably the only thing Barack Obama and I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General,” Trump wrote. “I asked for his letter of resignation, & felt great about it. His nickname was ‘Chaos’, which I didn’t like, & changed it to ‘Mad Dog.’ His primary strength was not military, but rather personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do, and battles to win, but he seldom ‘brought home the bacon’. I didn’t like his ‘leadership’ style or much else about him, and many others agree. Glad he is gone!” Click here for more.

George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus but showed no symptoms, autopsy reveals.

Rosenstein denies he suggested wearing wire, invoking 25th Amendment against Trump.

Los Angeles to slash up to $150M from LAPD budget, reinvest into communities of color.

Drew Brees receives intense backlash from star athletes after remarks about protesting during national anthem.

US new weekly jobless claims seen falling below 2 million.

Trump says US economy ‘early stages of coming back.’

Congress eases PPP loan terms to aid small business: What to know.

