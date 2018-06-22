2 more training exercises with S. Korea suspended

The Pentagon announced late Friday it would suspend two more training exercises with the South Korean military.

Exercise Freedom Guardian, originally planned for August, had already been suspended shortly after President Trump’s announcement that ‘war games’ would be canceled following his recent summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

The Pentagon has always called the joint exercises defensive in nature. The president called them provocative in Singapore.

Said Dana W. White, chief Pentagon spokesperson: “On June 22, Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joe Dunford, and Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Ambassador John Bolton to discuss efforts to implement the results of the Singapore Summit between President Trump and Chairman Kim.

“To support implementing the outcomes of the Singapore Summit, and in coordination with our Republic of Korea ally, Secretary Mattis has indefinitely suspended select exercises. This includes suspending Freedom Guardian, along with two Korean Marine Exchange Program training exercises scheduled to occur in the next three months. In support of upcoming diplomatic negotiations led by Secretary Pompeo, additional decisions will depend upon the DPRK [North Korea] continuing to have productive negotiations in good faith.”