2 killed in Iowa unrest, city's mayor asks for National Guard support

Two people were killed and several others– including a Davenport police officer– were injured during overnight unrest in Iowa and the city’s mayor is asking for the support of the National Guard to keep protests stemming from the death of George Floyd under control.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski told reporters on Monday that officers responded to 45 serious disturbance calls around the city on Sunday night, including “dozens” of shots fired incidents.

One of the shooting incidents occurred near a Walmart where four people were shot and two died.

In another incident, around 3 a.m., three Davenport officers on patrol were ambushed in their vehicle by a shooter who fired several rounds at them. One officer was shot, but is doing “OK,” Sikorski said. Another officer returned fire but the police chief did not specify if the suspect was hit.

A police chase involving several law enforcement agencies ensued to pursue the suspect’s vehicle as they fled the scene. The vehicle later crashed, and several occupants were arrested, Sikorski said.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he is requesting that Gov. Kim Reynolds dispatch the Iowa National Guard to assist law enforcement with their efforts.

Matson condemned the shooting violence saying it was “not about promoting justice and they were not about honoring the memory of George Floyd.”

“Let it be known that the perpetrators of tonight’s activities will be held accountable for the damage and harm that they’ve caused,” he added. “Our police department is committed to the safety of our citizens and this community and will not let the perpetrators from this last night continue to terrorize this city without consequences.”

Sikorski echoed the mayor’s sentiments calling the shooting incidents “unacceptable.”

Several stores and establishments near the mall, including a Dick’s Sporting Goods and Burger King, were defaced and damaged.

“It’s not who we are as Davenport, it’s not who we are in the Quad Cities. And as the police chief, I commit to you, and the sheriff is here as well, we will be here tonight, today, tomorrow, the next day, to make sure our community’s safe. We will be here.”

The mayor has issued a citywide curfew to tamp down on violence.

On Saturday, over 700 people held peaceful gatherings and protests to honor Floyd’s life and seek an end to police brutality.