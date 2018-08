MGN Online

KUNA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Department of Correction reports an incident occurred where two inmates assaulted two others at the Idaho State Correctional Institution (ISCI).

One inmate was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ISCI is currently on ‘secure’ status, and visitation is canceled until further notice.

ISCI is a medium custody facility that currently houses 1,478 inmates.