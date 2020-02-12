2 dolphins found dead in Florida were shot or stabbed, investigators say

Federal authorities have opened an investigation into the recent discovery off Florida’s Gulf coat of two dolphins found with life-ending injuries.

One of the dolphins was discovered dead in waters off Naples in southwest Florida late last week, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Officials said the animal had received bullet or stab wounds — or possibly both.

Also last week, the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge found a dolphin with a bullet in its left side along Pensacola Beach in the Florida Panhandle.

Experts believe the two deaths might have stemmed from humans feeding the animals. When dolphins learn to associate people and boats with food, they can expose themselves to dangerous situations.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission urges people to not feed wild dolphins.

Since 2002, at least 29 dolphins have been stranded with evidence of being shot by guns or arrows, or impaled with objects such as fishing spears. In May 2019, a dolphin was found dead off Captiva Island with a fatal puncture wound to its head.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to those who were responsible for the recent dolphin deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.