2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at New York hospital, police say

Two people were dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a New York hospital Wednesday, police said.

The man and woman, both in their 70s, were killed when one person opened fire, police said at a press conference. The incident occurred on the fourth floor of Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the pair’s relationship was, but police said it appeared to be some sort of domestic relationship. Their identities weren’t immediately released. Police said there was no ongoing threat.

A .38-caliber revolver was recovered at the scene, police said.

The hospital was evacuated as authorities continued to investigate the shooting, according to The Journal News.

“Sometimes family members get a little outraged,” Clarence McMillan, a hospital worker, told the newspaper. “They don’t understand the care and stuff we have to go through to help their loved ones survive. Maybe this is one of those situations.”

Westchester Medical Center is located in Valhalla. It is an 895-bed Regional Trauma Center, which provides medical services to New York’s Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut.

Former President Bill Clinton was taken to Westchester Medical Center for chest pains and shortness of breath in 2004. A test revealed narrowing several vessels of his heart and he had a procedure three days later at a Manhattan hospital. ESPN’s Hannah Storm was also taken there in 2012 to treat injuries sustained in a propane gas grill accident.

Hospitals have been increasing security in the wake of last year’s Bronx hospital shooting.

A third-party company provides security for Westchester Medical Center.

Fox News’ Shira Bush and the Associated Press contributed to this report.