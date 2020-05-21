2 coyotes captured, euthanized amid search for animal that attacked California man, 91

The search for a female coyote that attacked a 91-year-old California man in his driveway ended on Tuesday to no avail, authorities said.

During the hunt, two male coyotes were captured and euthanized, although neither animal’s DNA matched that of the one that bit the victim several times on his legs and prompted him to be transported to a local hospital.

“Both were euthanized,” Capt. Patrick Foy of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday, according to the Orange County Register. “We’ve had a number of reports on coyote activity in this area and throughout Orange County.”

The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. last Friday in Laguna Beach after the victim bent down to pick up a newspaper in his driveway. The coyote came up from behind the elderly man and bit him on both legs — resulting in two puncture wounds on each calf. He received a rabies vaccine and was expected to recover, according to Jim Beres, civil services administrator for Laguna Beach, whose department oversees animal control.

Operations to capture the animal ended following two days of decreased coyote activity, Foy said.

“We put a concerted effort in following the attack,” he told the paper. “But, the further we get from the time frame of the attack, the less chance of success we have. It’s difficult to capture these animals because they are super sneaky.”

Traps set up Friday caught the two male coyotes that were euthanized Friday and Saturday, Foy said. The hunt for the suspected animal continued over the next few days before it eventually concluded without capture, according to the paper.

Wildlife officials collected a DNA sample from one of the bites and found it came from a female adult coyote, he added.

The killing of the two coyotes caused some pushback from locals and officials in the coastal California city, located about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

“So you just kill your way through the population to find the right one?” resident Judie Mancuso told the OC Register. “Can’t you trap and test DNA and keep them in a holding area?”

City officials advised people in Laguna Beach to stay on the lookout following the attack. They recommended keeping pets inside at night — unless the owner is nearby.

“Like most communities located in semirural areas, Laguna Beach has active coyote populations. Due to the brushy canyon areas and natural ‘den’ type rock formations, our hillsides provide an attractive environment for coyotes and other animals,” a news release by the city said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “However, coyotes do not require open space to survive, and have successfully adapted to living in close proximity to humans.”

While Foy said that coyote attacks are rare, officials responded to an incident involving a 6-year-old girl who was attacked in Alameda County on April 1, the paper reported.