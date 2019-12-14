2 children, woman dead at California home after shootout, standoff with cops

A woman barricaded herself inside her California home after a gun battle with police Saturday and then was found dead along with two children.

The woman was identified as a San Bernardino County probation officer, KABC-TV reported. It happened around 8 a.m. local time.

Ontario police reported gaining entry to the home after a standoff that lasted about three hours.

NEW YORK MAN IN MILITARY GEAR, 28, SURRENDERS AFTER 7-HOUR STANDOFF WITH POLICE

BANK ACCIDENTALLY DEPOSITS $37M INTO TEXAS WOMAN’S ACCOUNT

The woman was believed to have shot and wounded her husband before cops were called to the scene, the station reported.

He was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesman said the woman retreated into the home after exchanging gunfire with police.

At one point police said personnel was on the scene attempting to negotiate with the woman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Please stay out of the area until further notice,” police tweeted.