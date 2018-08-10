2 Canadian police officers among 4 dead in shooting; 1 suspect in custody

Two police officers were among the four people shot and killed Friday morning in the Canadian city of Fredericton, New Brunswick, police said.

Fredericton Police tweeted “one suspect” was in custody, however, it was unclear if authorities were seeking any other suspects. Police later tweeted that “there is no further threat to the public, and lockdowns are not required at this time.” The department confirmed the crime scene was “contained” and they would be investigating.

“No names [of the victims] are being released at this time. Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues. We will provide more info when we can,” authorities wrote on Twitter.

Earlier Friday morning officials tweeted to caution residents to avoid Brookside Drive due to an “ongoing incident.” Later, police confirmed four people had been killed in the incident. It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting.

Police urged residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors at the time of the incident. First responders were on the scene which was still active, local media reported.

Residents told CBC News the gunshots sounded like popping noises.

“With the tempo, it might’ve been a gunshot. It was sort of like a pop, pop, pop, pop,” resident Robert Didiodato told CBC News.

Didiodato said people were staying inside their homes and following the department’s instructions.

CTV News spoke to a woman who was escorted from her residence in the area and she told the station she heard what appeared to be gunshots. The media outlet reported police were talking to residents in the area asking what they heard/witnessed on Friday morning.

David MacCoubrey, who lives in Fredericton, said he heard about 20 shots and was hiding on his kitchen floor.

“I’m on my floor,” he told the Associated Press in a phone interview. “The cops have come through my place. They have searched all the apartments in the building. It sounded like it started in the courtyard area.”

MacCoubrey said police have been searching the buildings, and he’s been sitting away from windows.

Travis Hrubeniuk said his fiancée had just left for work around 7:45 a.m. local time when he began hearing a steady stream of sirens.

Hrubeniuk said residents have been advised to stay inside with their doors locked. The quiet residential neighborhood, which has houses, grocery stores, a church and an elementary school, is the last place Hrubeniuk said he expected to encounter a dangerous situation.

“This is the first time I’ve even heard of any serious crime or violent crime in this city,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences following the incident.

“Awful news coming out of Fredericton. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting. We’re following the situation closely,” the prime minister wrote.

Fredericton has a population of about 58,000 and is located just northeast of Maine. The city is the capital of New Brunswick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.