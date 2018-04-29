2 bystanders shot, injured near St. Louis' Busch Stadium, gunman on loose

A gunman opened fire Sunday night in downtown St. Louis near Busch Stadium, hitting one person in the head and the other in the leg, authorities said.

Authorities did not release a description of the gunman, the report said. The victim hit in the head was unresponsive and homicide detectives are reportedly at the scene, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Authorities said both victims are being treated at the hospital. The victim who was shot in the head was listed in critical, unstable condition.

The report said there was a “chill” event at the Budweiser Brew House at Ballpark Village. The event was tickets and invite-only. An argument broke out at about 8 p.m. The report said the two people struck were believed to be innocent bystanders.

Maj. Mary Warnecke, from the St. Louis police, said several hundred were at the rooftop event, which was reportedly organized on Facebook.

“We have lots of security at venues like this, but if someone pulls out their weapon…it’s very difficult to prevent.”