2 Burbank men killed, woman critically wounded in shooting at home

Two men were left dead and a woman was wounded in a Los Angeles-area home early Tuesday, authorities said.

Burbank police officers responded to the home around 1:25 a.m. after reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found a man in the driveway with a least one gunshot wound.

As the officers were rendering aid, they heard a scream come from inside the home. Once inside, they found a married couple who both sustained gunshot wounds.

Three children were also inside the home, Burbank police Sgt. Derek Green told Fox News. They were found unharmed and were into the care of the police, he said.

The man in the driveway was pronounced upon the arrival of paramedics, as well as the man inside the home. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition, Green said.

“The third person we found deceased in the driveway, we don’t know what the connection is or the relationship is between he and the residents that live there,” Green said. “The key piece here is to identify the person … what his connection is to the house. That’s going to be a major piece to the puzzle.”

Investigators have not determined a motive for the killing.