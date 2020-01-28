2 bodies recovered from Air Force plane that crashed in Afghanistan, official says

The remains of two American service members who died in an Air Force plane crash in Afghanistan on Monday have been recovered, a U.S. defense official tells the Associated Press.

They were the only two people aboard the Air Force E-11A electronic surveillance aircraft when it went down on Monday in Ghazni province, the official said, speaking Tuesday on the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement of the recovery.

The identities of the two have not been publicly announced, pending notification of their relatives.

The official said the American recovery team met no Taliban resistance in reaching the crash site and said there is no indication that the plane was downed by hostile action.

The plane is the military version of the civilian Bombardier Global Express business jet.

Pictures that surfaced on social media Monday purportedly from the crash site showed an aircraft bearing U.S. Air Force markings similar to other E-11A surveillance aircraft photographed by aviation enthusiasts, according to the Associated Press.

